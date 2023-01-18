Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Wednesday, January 18, 2023

ISW: Putin could announce new wave of mobilization in 'coming days'

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 18, 2023 6:17 am
Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will deliver a speech on Jan. 18, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the lifting of the Leningrad siege. 

According to the Institute for the Study of War, he could use this opportunity to declare a second wave of mobilization.

“Putin is fond of using symbolic dates to address the Russian people, and some Russian pro-war milbloggers noted that he will seize this opportunity to either declare mobilization or war with Ukraine,” the ISW writes.

Ukraine’s military intelligence previously reported that Russia plans to launch a new wave of mobilization of 500,000 conscripts for the war against Ukraine.

