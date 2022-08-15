Interior Ministry: Russia strikes civilian objects over 22,000 times
August 15, 2022 3:50 am
According to First Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin, Russians have carried out over 22,000 strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine and about 300 on military targets since Feb. 24. He added that “everything can become a strike target,” mentioning targeting of critical infrastructure, malls, schools, and cultural heritage sites by the Russian forces.