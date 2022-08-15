Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalInterior Ministry: Russia strikes civilian objects over 22,000 times

This item is part of our running news digest

August 15, 2022 3:50 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to First Deputy Interior Minister Yevhen Yenin, Russians have carried out over 22,000 strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine and about 300 on military targets since Feb. 24. He added that “everything can become a strike target,” mentioning targeting of critical infrastructure, malls, schools, and cultural heritage sites by the Russian forces.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

