Ukraine war latest: Poland detains Ukrainian suspected of Nord Stream sabotage

Key developments on Sept. 30:

Polish authorities have detained a Ukrainian citizen suspected by Germany of involvement in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, Polish media outlet RMF 24 reported on Sept. 30.

The news comes as the German government continues its investigation into the September 2022 sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 natural gas pipelines, linking Russia and Germany via the Baltic Sea.

The suspect, identified as Volodymyr Z., was apprehended in the town of Pruszkow in central-eastern Poland. He is wanted under a European arrest warrant issued by a German court in 2024.

Following his arrest, the suspect was transferred to the district prosecutor’s office in Warsaw, according to RMF 24.

Tymoteusz Paprocki, the suspect’s lawyer, said there are no legal grounds for his extradition to Germany.

"In general, given the full-scale war in Ukraine and the fact that Nord Stream is owned by the Russian company Gazprom, which finances this activity, the defense currently sees no possibility of bringing charges against anyone who participated in this activity," Paprocki told RMF 24.

Ukrainian FPV drone destroys Russian Mi-8 helicopter, military says

A Ukrainian FPV (first-person-view) drone took down a Russian Mi-8 in Donetsk Oblast, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, said on Sept. 29.

Pilots from the 59th Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed the Russian helicopter near the village of Kotliarivka. The strike was credited to coordinated intelligence and operational efforts by the Unmanned Systems Forces.

Kotliarivka is situated in Russian-occupied Donetsk Oblast, near the border with Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, approximately 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the village of Mezhova.

"Whoever flies there 'for a look' — be prepared," the brigade’s statement read. "For the future: do not give us any 'surprises' from the air — it will cost you dearly."

The Mi-8 is a Soviet-designed twin-engine helicopter widely used for transport, combat support, and humanitarian missions.

Ukraine assassinates Russian lieutenant colonel far from front lines, intelligence claims

A Russian National Guard senior officer and two other service members were killed in a Ukrainian intelligence operation in the North Caucasus on Sept. 27, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) said.

The lieutenant colonel, his aide, and a driver were killed near the village of Tambukan in Russia's Stavropol Krai while traveling to a training ground, the agency revealed on Sept. 30.

HUR released footage of the Russian officer being watched from afar, and a subsequent explosion hitting his moving vehicle.

Ukraine's intelligence and security services have been linked to a number of assassinations targeting Russian military officers far from the front lines since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

The assassinated officer was identified as the commander of the Avangard unit of Russia's National Guard, tasked with maintaining public order and combating "terrorism" and "illegal armed groups."

EU to allocate over $2 billion for drones for Ukraine, von der Leyen says

The European Union will allocate 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion) to drones for Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Sept. 30 ahead of a meeting of the European Commission's Defense College.

The announcement comes as the EU seeks to bolster its defenses and deepen cooperation with Ukraine in the face of airspace violations by Russia.

European leaders are considering the development of the so-called "drone wall" in response to Russia’s provocations as part of broader efforts to strengthen regional air defense and deter further incursions.

"We have agreed with Ukraine that a total of 2 billion euros will be spent on drones now. This allows Ukraine to scale up and to use its full capacity. And of course, it will also allow the EU to benefit from this technology," von der Leyen said.

Von der Leyen emphasized the need to bolster military support for Ukraine and advance the Eastern Flank Watch initiative, which includes the development of a "drone wall" to secure the EU’s eastern borders.

'We have to settle it up' — Trump calls for Zelensky-Putin meeting again

U.S. President Donald Trump repeated on Sept. 30 that President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin should meet to end the war in Ukraine.

Trump's latest call for a Zelensky-Putin meeting comes amid his shifting rhetoric on the war in Ukraine. As his efforts to broker peace between Kyiv and Moscow have yielded no results, Trump has grown frustrated with Russia and recently made his most pro-Ukrainian statements so far.

The Kremlin has repeatedly refused calls for a ceasefire while escalating attacks on Ukrainian cities.

Trump told a room of U.S. generals that "we have to settle it up" and "get it done" after months of heavy losses on both sides.

"The only way we can do that is through strength," Trump said. "If we were weak, they wouldn't even take my phone call. … Zelensky's got to get them together and get it done."

Zelensky has said he is ready to meet Putin, but the Russian leader has so far refused to meet his Ukrainian counterpart.

