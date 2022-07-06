Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalInstitute for the Study of War: Russia’s stated objectives in Ukraine remain constant, despite military setbacks

July 6, 2022 6:50 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.S. think tank reported on July 5 that Russia’s baseless goals of “denazifying and demilitarizing Ukraine” have remained the same since Feb. 24., regardless of rhetoric following defeats indicating a potential reduction in war aims. Meanwhile, Russian war hawks are reportedly pushing for the realization of maximalist goals in Ukraine, urging further territorial gains and regime change in Kyiv.

