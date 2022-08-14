Institute for the Study of War: Russian forces potentially focusing efforts in Donbas to pull Ukrainian forces from Southern Axis
August 14, 2022
The U.S. think tank reported on Aug. 13 that Russian forces may have increased limited ground attacks near Siversk, Donetsk Oblast, to limit Ukrainian counterattacks in the south. The ISW also reported that Russian forces undertook limited ground assaults north of Kharkiv, northewest of Sloviansk, east of Siversk, and south of Bakhmut.