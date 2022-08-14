Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSunday, August 14, 2022

externalInstitute for the Study of War: Russian forces potentially focusing efforts in Donbas to pull Ukrainian forces from Southern Axis

This item is part of our running news digest

August 14, 2022 5:28 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The U.S. think tank reported on Aug. 13 that Russian forces may have increased limited ground attacks near Siversk, Donetsk Oblast, to limit Ukrainian counterattacks in the south. The ISW also reported that Russian forces undertook limited ground assaults north of Kharkiv, northewest of Sloviansk, east of Siversk, and south of Bakhmut.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok