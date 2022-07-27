Institute for the Study of War: Russian forces may try to seize entire Kharkiv Oblast, despite low chance of success
July 17, 2022 6:25 am
The U.S. think tank suggested on July 16 that Russian forces may have been instructed by the Kremlin to take control of Kharkiv Oblast in its entirety, despite a low likelihood of success. The ISW also reported that Ukrainian HIMARS strikes against Russian ammunition depots, logistical elements, and command and control are “likely degrading Russian artillery campaigns.”