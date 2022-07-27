Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, July 27, 2022

externalInstitute for the Study of War: Russian forces may try to seize entire Kharkiv Oblast, despite low chance of success

This item is part of our running news digest

July 17, 2022 6:25 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The U.S. think tank suggested on July 16 that Russian forces may have been instructed by the Kremlin to take control of Kharkiv Oblast in its entirety, despite a low likelihood of success. The ISW also reported that Ukrainian HIMARS strikes against Russian ammunition depots, logistical elements, and command and control are “likely degrading Russian artillery campaigns.”

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok