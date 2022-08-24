Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, August 24, 2022

externalInstitute for the Study of War: Russia deploys security forces to Luhansk, forcibly transfers Ukrainian children to Russia

This item is part of our running news digest

August 24, 2022 8:27 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The U.S. think tank reports that the Russian proxies in Luhansk Oblast announced joint patrols with police detachments from Russia’s Leningrad Oblast, which may signal that support for the war is dwindling. The ISW also suggests that Russian forces may have conducted a false flag attack on the headquarters of the leader of the Kremlin’s proxies in Donetsk on Aug. 23 to justify an attack on Ukrainian government buildings on Independence Day. Experts also reported that Ukrainian children are being sent to Russia for adoption. So far, Russian government sources confirmed that over 1,000 children have been transferred.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.
Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok