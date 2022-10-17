Infrastructure Ministry: 7 more cargo ships leave Odesa Oblast.
September 25, 2022 1:19 pm
The seven vessels are carrying over 146,000 metric tons of grain. Almost 220 ships carrying 4.8 million metric tons of Ukrainian grain have left Ukrainian ports since Kyiv and Moscow signed the UN-backed grain deal on July 22.
