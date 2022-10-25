IAEA inspectors to visit two Ukrainian nuclear facilities

International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said that the agency is preparing to inspect two Ukrainian nuclear facilities amid Russia’s claims that Ukraine is developing a “dirty bomb.”

“The IAEA inspected one of these locations one month ago and all our findings were consistent with Ukraine’s safeguards declarations,” Grossi said. “No undeclared nuclear activities or material were found there.”

According to Grossi, the inspection will be carried out at the request of Ukraine.