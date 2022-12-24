Health Ministry recommends suspending elective surgeries, hospitalizations due to blackouts

In a statement published on Dec. 6, the Health Ministry recommended suspending elective surgeries and hospitalizations due to blackouts across Ukraine.

The move will reduce the load on Ukrainian hospitals and allow them to provide emergency care during possible electricity cut-offs, the Health Ministry said. Surgeries and hospitalizations of patients who do not require immediate medical intervention are recommended to take place after the energy supply situation stabilizes.

Regional administrations are advised to implement this measure, but doctors should decide regarding the urgency of every surgery, the ministry said.

Ukrainian doctors will continue to carry out all emergency and urgent medical interventions, which must be executed within a few hours or a day because the delay threatens the patient’s life or health, the officials added.

The Health Ministry has developed an action algorithm for medical facilities to prepare for and respond to potential energy, water, and heat supply interruptions, reads the report.

Since Oct. 10, Russia has conducted regular missile attacks on Ukraine’s energy system, causing blackouts across the country.

