Health Ministry: 106 medical professionals killed in Ukraine since Feb. 24

One hundred and six medical professionals were killed during the first year of the full-scale Russian invasion in Ukraine, including 33 of them on work premises, reports the Health Ministry.

"Behind the phrase, "medical system" stands not only a large state mechanism, hospital buildings, pharmacies, maternity hospitals, and modern equipment. The medical system is primarily people — medical workers who went to their workplaces on the morning of Feb. 24 and continued to vaccinate, treat, save, and put their patients back on their feet," said the ministry.

The Health Ministry praised medical professionals for continuing their work over the past year, especially under difficult conditions such as power outages and Russian attacks.

Russian forces have repeatedly targeted hospitals in their continued shelling of Ukrainian territories in the east, most recently in Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, on Feb. 7 and Kherson on Feb. 14.

