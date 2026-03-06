KI logo
The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit marks 3 years

by The Kyiv Independent
The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit marks 3 years
War Crimes Investigations Unit Reporters Olesia Bida (on the left) and Danylo Mokryk (on the right), and Yevheniia Motorevska, Head of War Crimes Investigations Unit

The War Crimes Investigations Unit of the Kyiv Independent marks its third anniversary today: three years of documenting, exposing, and investigating war crimes committed during Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent formed the unit in 2023, inviting award-winning investigative journalists, as a response to the massive scale of brutality that Russia has systemically used against Ukrainians. Thus, the War Crimes Investigations Unit was tasked with rigorous examination of the human rights violations, to pursue in-depth investigations to help the victims seek justice, law enforcement gather evidence, and readers understand the horrors of Russia’s brutal invasion.

Over the three years, the team has released 12 films, hosted 90 screenings across the world, and won 7 awards, including American IRE Award and Honor of the Profession Award, for their investigative work. Their documentaries have gathered at least 3 million views on YouTube (as of February 2026).

Article image
The War They Play documentary premiere in Kyiv

The team produced documentary investigations exposing Russia's kidnapping and indoctrination of Ukrainian children, torture of prisoners of war and civilians, repressions in occupied territories, and crackdown on religious communities.

"People sometimes question how we as Ukrainians can investigate Russian war crimes without being biased. But no one else has the same understanding of the context behind it. Our goal is to stay true to the facts, showing the world what Russia's war against Ukraine actually looks like in practice. If during the first year of the (full-scale) war, journalists mostly just recorded war crimes against Ukrainians, now we’re showing their systematicity and scale," said Yevheniia Motorevska, the head of the Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations unit.

The newest documentary is to be released on March 20, 2026 — a second episode of the film diving into Russia’s fight for Crimea which began in the 1990s, long before the illegal annexation in 2014.

As the war continues, the War Crimes Investigations Unit remains committed to expanding its work, strengthening international collaborations, and ensuring that evidence of crimes committed in Ukraine is preserved and brought to light.

At a time when disinformation and propaganda remain central tools of war for Russia, investigative reporting continues to play a crucial role in documenting reality on the ground. This is only possible due to the support of our members. Consider joining the community today or donating to support once.

The Kyiv Independent

The Kyiv Independent is an award-winning English-language media outlet that offers on-the-ground reporting from Ukraine. The publication has received international recognition for its coverage of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

