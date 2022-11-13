Support us
Sunday, November 13, 2022

Governor: Russians mined 'nearly everything' in Kherson

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 13, 2022 5:09 pm
On Nov. 14, Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych asked people to avoid gathering in the central part of liberated Kherson as sappers need to demine it first.

"The enemy has mined nearly everything (in Kherson). Please, avoid crowded places," Yanushevych said.

The governor also said that gas supply was being restored in the liberated part of the Kherson Oblast in the demined areas.

