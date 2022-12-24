Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Governor: Russian shelling kills 2 civilians in Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 27, 2022 6:36 pm
According to Pavlo Kyrylenko, Russian forces shelled the town of Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast with artillery on Nov. 27, killing two civilians and injuring one.

Four houses were damaged in the town west of Russian-occupied Donetsk.  

The governor once again called on the locals to evacuate from the region.

On Nov. 26, Russian shelling killed three civilians in Ridkodub, one in Chasiv Yar, and one in Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast, Kyrylenko reported.

Russia and Ukraine have “significant forces” fighting in the southern-central area of the region for the past two weeks, but neither side has made much progress, according to the U.K. Defense Ministry report on Nov. 27.

Russian forces have been trying to advance in the direction of Bakhmut and Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, where the heaviest fighting rages on, Ukraine’s General Staff said on Nov. 27.

