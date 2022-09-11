Governor: Russian shelling injures 4 people in Dnipro
September 11, 2022 9:40 am
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported that Russian shelling overnight on Sept. 11 of Dnipro’s Dniprovskyi and Nikopolskyi districts seriously injured three men and a woman. The attack also damaged administrative buildings, commercial infrastructure, and residential areas.
