Governor: Russian forces kill 3 civilians, injure 14 in Donetsk Oblast on Oct. 8

October 9, 2022 8:38 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, two people were killed in Chasiv Yar and one in Bakhmut.

It is currently impossible to determine the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha, Kyrylenko added.

