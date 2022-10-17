Governor: Russian forces kill 3 civilians, injure 14 in Donetsk Oblast on Oct. 8
October 9, 2022 8:38 am
According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, two people were killed in Chasiv Yar and one in Bakhmut.
It is currently impossible to determine the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha, Kyrylenko added.
