Governor: Russian attacks kill 7, injure 3 in Donetsk Oblast in the past 24 hours.

October 25, 2022 2:21 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian forces killed seven civilians and injured two in Bakhmut and wounded another one in Krasnohorivka, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Oct. 25. 

Three more people killed by Russian troops during the occupation have been discovered in Drobysheve and Stavky, according to Kyrylenko. 

During the past 24 hours, Russia also attacked Kharkiv Oblast, injuring one man and damaging an administrative building and a residential building, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said. 

Russian forces also struck Dnipropetrovsk Oblast's Nikopol District with Grad multiple launch rocket systems, heavy artillery, and kamikaze drones. 

According to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko, private houses, cars, a food production enterprise, and water supply facilities were damaged. No casualties were reported. 

