Governor: Russian attacks injure 2 civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day
January 22, 2023 8:56 am
According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, Russian forces wounded two civilians in Bakhmut.
It is currently impossible to know the actual number of casualties in Russian-occupied Mariupol and Volnovaha, Kyrylenko reported on Jan. 22.
The front-line city of Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest fighting, is under constant fire.
