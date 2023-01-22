Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Sunday, January 22, 2023

Governor: Russian attacks injure 2 civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 22, 2023 8:56 am
According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, Russian forces wounded two civilians in Bakhmut.

It is currently impossible to know the actual number of casualties in Russian-occupied Mariupol and Volnovaha, Kyrylenko reported on Jan. 22.

The front-line city of Bakhmut, the site of the heaviest fighting, is under constant fire.

