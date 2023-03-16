Governor: Russian attacks injure 5 civilians in Donetsk Oblast

Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast injured five people, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Feb. 25.

Two people were injured in Chasiv Yar, one in Bakhmut, one in Donetsk, and one in Kostiantynivka, Kyrylenko said.

Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast is the site of the war’s fiercest fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.