Governor: Russia strikes Mykolaiv Oblast on Nov. 14.
This item is part of our running news digest
November 14, 2022 10:04 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Russian troops hit the coastal area of the region's Ochakiv community with multiple rocket launchers, according to Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim. No casualties were reported.
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.