Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Governor: Russia shells Kherson Oblast 54 times, kills 1

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 27, 2022 11:54 am
Share

Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reported on Nov. 27 that Russian forces shelled the region 54 times over the past day, killing one person and wounding two, including a child. Yanushevych said Russia “purposefully” targeted civilian infrastructure and civilians.

Residential buildings, a garage, and an educational institution were hit in Kherson, while eight nearby villages came under fire, the report says. “(Russians) continue to use terror tactics,” the governor said on Telegram.

Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast have intensified since Ukraine liberated the regional capital and other areas on the west bank of the Dnipro River amid its months-long southern counteroffensive. Many residents who survived the Russian occupation are now evacuating their homes due to the ongoing danger of shelling.

Between Nov. 20-25, a total of 15 people were killed in Russian shelling of the recently liberated regional capital, including a child, while 35 were wounded, according to Head of Kherson City Council Halyna Luhova. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK