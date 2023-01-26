Governor: Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
January 26, 2023 1:38 am
Mykola Lukashuk, the head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council reported that an industrial enterprise was damaged as a result of the attack, but there were no casualties.
Earlier, Lukashuk said that Iranian-made Shahed drones were spotted in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
Russia launched yet another attack on Ukraine with drones late on Jan. 25.
