Thursday, January 26, 2023

Governor: Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 26, 2023 1:38 am
Mykola Lukashuk, the head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council reported that an industrial enterprise was damaged as a result of the attack, but there were no casualties.

Earlier, Lukashuk said that Iranian-made Shahed drones were spotted in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. 

Russia launched yet another attack on Ukraine with drones late on Jan. 25.

