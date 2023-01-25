Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Explosions heard in Kherson, Dnipro, and Zaporizhzhia

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 25, 2023 11:41 pm
Air raid alerts were on in 10 Ukrainian regions in the south and east as Russia launched yet another attack on Ukraine with drones and missiles on Jan. 25.

Ukrainian journalists on the ground report explosions in regional capitals Kherson, Dnipro, and Zaporizhzhia. It is not clear what caused the explosions and whether infrastructure was hit.

Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said Ukraine's air defense is actively working across the country.

