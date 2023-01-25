Explosions heard in Kherson, Dnipro, and Zaporizhzhia

Air raid alerts were on in 10 Ukrainian regions in the south and east as Russia launched yet another attack on Ukraine with drones and missiles on Jan. 25.

Ukrainian journalists on the ground report explosions in regional capitals Kherson, Dnipro, and Zaporizhzhia. It is not clear what caused the explosions and whether infrastructure was hit.

Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said Ukraine's air defense is actively working across the country.