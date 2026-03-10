At least 33 people injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine over the past day

At least 33 people were injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on March 10.

Russia launched 137 drones on Ukraine overnight, the Air Force reported, of which 122 were shot down or suppressed by Ukraine’s air defense. Twelve drones made it through, striking 10 locations. Debris from downed drones also fell in 10 other locations.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces injured 13 people, including two children, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. Russia attacked Kharkiv and 22 settlements, targeting primarily civilian infrastructure.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, 10 people were injured in overnight attacks on three districts, which Russia struck using artillery and drones, local authorities reported.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks injured nine people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Sumy Oblast, a 71-year-old man was injured in a Russian attack on a civilian vehicle, Governor Oleh Hryhorov reported. During almost 20 air alert hours, Russian forces carried out 80 strikes across the Oblast. Twenty-eight people were evacuated from frotn line areas over the past day.

Russia also massively attacked Zaporizhzhia Oblast, carrying out 651 strikes on 36 settlements, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported. Authorities received 75 reports of damage to houses, civilian infrastructure, and vehicles. No casualties were reported as most residents have evacuated from thse areas.

In Chernihiv Oblast, Russia attacked an energy facility with an FPV drone and carried out 47 strikes, local authorities said, with no casualties reported.