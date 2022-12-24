Governor: Intense Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast kills 2, wounds 8.

Russia’s intense shelling of liberated areas in Kherson Oblast has killed two civilians and wounded eight over the past day, Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reported early on Dec. 10.

In a Telegram post, Yanushevych added that Russian forces had shelled the region 51 times over the past day, using artillery, rocket launchers, and mortars.

The attacks damaged residential areas in the recently liberated city of Kherson, targeting a medical facility, shops, cafes, a factory, warehouses, and apartment buildings, according to the official.

Nearly a month after Ukrainian forces recaptured Kherson and other areas on the west bank of the Dnipro River, Russian troops are carrying on with their incessant shelling of the region.