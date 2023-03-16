Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Governor: 4 killed in Russian attack on Lviv Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 9, 2023 8:31 am
Share

Four people were killed by a Russian missile strike that hit a residential area in the Zolochiv district in Lviv Oblast on March 9, Lviv Oblast Governor Maksym Kozytsky said.

According to the governor, two men and two women were killed at home when the missile hit. First responders are still searching under the rubble for others who may have also been at home at the time of the attack.

The attack caused fires that destroyed three homes, three cars, a garage, and several outbuildings. The fires have already been put out, according to Kozytsky. 

"Eternal memory to those whom we lost forever this night. It hurts a lot. Condolences to the relatives of the victims," Kozytsky said. 

Explosions were reported across Ukraine in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Zhytomyr, as well as Poltava, Lviv, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil oblasts amid Russia's mass attack early in the morning on March 9. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK