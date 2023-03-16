Governor: 4 killed in Russian attack on Lviv Oblast

Four people were killed by a Russian missile strike that hit a residential area in the Zolochiv district in Lviv Oblast on March 9, Lviv Oblast Governor Maksym Kozytsky said.

According to the governor, two men and two women were killed at home when the missile hit. First responders are still searching under the rubble for others who may have also been at home at the time of the attack.

The attack caused fires that destroyed three homes, three cars, a garage, and several outbuildings. The fires have already been put out, according to Kozytsky.

"Eternal memory to those whom we lost forever this night. It hurts a lot. Condolences to the relatives of the victims," Kozytsky said.

Explosions were reported across Ukraine in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Khmelnytsky, Zhytomyr, as well as Poltava, Lviv, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil oblasts amid Russia's mass attack early in the morning on March 9.