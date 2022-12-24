Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Governor: 1 killed and 2 wounded in Russian shelling of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 8, 2022 6:12 pm
Share

Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that one person was killed and two were injured in Russian shelling of the eastern city of Toretsk on Dec. 8. 

At least 12 individual homes were damaged, according to the Kyrylenko, who urged residents to evacuate from the region as the security situation remains dangerous. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK