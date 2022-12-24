Governor: 1 killed and 2 wounded in Russian shelling of Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast
December 8, 2022 6:12 pm
Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that one person was killed and two were injured in Russian shelling of the eastern city of Toretsk on Dec. 8.
At least 12 individual homes were damaged, according to the Kyrylenko, who urged residents to evacuate from the region as the security situation remains dangerous.
