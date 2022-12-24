Governor: 1 killed, 8 injured by alleged attack on Russia's Belgorod Oblast.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk

The region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, claimed on Dec. 18 that air defense is hitting targets in the city of Belgorod. Explosions were reportedly heard in the city.

One person was killed and eight were injured, according to Gladkov.

Ukraine has not commented on the allegations.

Russia's Belgorod Oblast borders Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast, which is frequently shelled by Russian forces.