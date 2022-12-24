Governor: 1 killed, 8 injured by alleged attack on Russia's Belgorod Oblast.
December 18, 2022 3:05 pm
The region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, claimed on Dec. 18 that air defense is hitting targets in the city of Belgorod. Explosions were reportedly heard in the city.
One person was killed and eight were injured, according to Gladkov.
Ukraine has not commented on the allegations.
Russia's Belgorod Oblast borders Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast, which is frequently shelled by Russian forces.
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.