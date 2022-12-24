Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Governor: 1 killed, 8 injured by alleged attack on Russia's Belgorod Oblast.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 18, 2022 3:05 pm
Share

The region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, claimed on Dec. 18 that air defense is hitting targets in the city of Belgorod. Explosions were reportedly heard in the city. 

One person was killed and eight were injured, according to Gladkov. 

Ukraine has not commented on the allegations. 

Russia's Belgorod Oblast borders Ukraine’s Kharkiv Oblast, which is frequently shelled by Russian forces.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK