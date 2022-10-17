Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGermany, Norway, and Denmark to buy 16 Zuzana howitzers for Ukraine

October 12, 2022 2:57 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Germany in cooperation with Norway and Denmark plans to jointly purchase 16 Zuzana-2 self-propelled wheeled tank howitzers from Slovakia to provide additional assistance to Ukraine. The artillery systems will be produced in the Slovak Republic with a preliminary delivery in 2023.

