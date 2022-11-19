Support us
Saturday, November 19, 2022

German Embassy: Gepard anti-aircraft guns help Ukraine take down Iranian drones

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 19, 2022 1:42 pm
Ukraine has received 30 Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns from Germany since Russia started its full-scale invasion in February, German Embassy in Ukraine said on Nov. 19.

“Gepard has become an effective weapon against Iranian Shahed-136 drones. It is used to protect Ukrainian critical infrastructure,” the embassy tweeted.

There hasn't been a separate confirmation of this by the Ukrainian armed forces.

The German government said in early November it had provided 30 Dingo armored vehicles, missiles for IRIS-T air defense systems previously provided to Ukraine, four more anti-drone sensors and jammers, five heavy-duty M1070 Oshkosh semi-trailers, and one forklift.

On Oct. 25, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said his country would provide Ukraine with two additional MARS II multiple-launch rocket systems and four howitzers. 

At the same time, Germany has been refusing to provide Ukraine with battle tanks that Ukrainian officials have repeatedly asked for. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
