General Staff: Ukrainian military strikes 8 Russian control points, 2 ammunition depots
December 9, 2022 8:12 am
Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military targeted 11 areas of concentration of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 9.
The General Staff also confirmed that on Dec. 7, the Ukrainian military shelled Russian concentration areas near the cities of Berdiansk, Tokmak, Melitopol, Enerhodar, Dniprorudne, Polohy and Vasylivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, which left 240 Russian troops wounded. The attack destroyed three ammunition depots and about 20 Russian units of military equipment of various types.
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.