Friday, March 24, 2023

General Staff: Ukrainian forces repel nearly 80 Russian attacks on March 23

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 24, 2023 7:46 am
Ukrainian forces repelled 79 Russian attacks on March 23, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its morning update. 

Russian troops are reportedly concentrating their efforts on conducting offensives toward Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk in Donetsk Oblast.

The Ukrainian Air Force conducted 12 strikes against Russian temporary bases over the past 24 hours, while Ukraine's rocket and artillery forces destroyed a control point, one base for Russian troops and equipment, an anti-aircraft missile system and two fuel depots. 

Ukrainian forces also downed two Kh-59 missiles and four drones. 

On March 23, Russia launched four missiles, 37 airstrikes and 82 MLRS attacks against Ukraine. 

