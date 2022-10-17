General Staff: Ukrainian army repels Russian attacks near 7 settlements, downs 8 Iranian-made kamikaze drones on Oct. 2

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian troops repelled Russian attempts to advance near the city of Bakhmut, the villages of Zaitseve, Spirne, and four other settlements in Donetsk Oblast.

The Ukrainian air force conducted four strikes, successfully hitting two Russian weapon stockpiles and two anti-aircraft missile systems.

On Oct. 2, Ukraine's military also successfully hit 14 Russian troops positions, five Russian command posts, and three ammunition depots, according to the report.