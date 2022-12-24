General Staff: Ukraine's military repels Russian advances near 14 settlements in Donetsk, Luhansk regions
December 2, 2022 8:47 am
Over the past day, Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near Stelmakhivka, Chervonopopivka and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Hryhorivka, Vyimka, Bakhmut, Opytne, Klishchyivka, Kurdiumivka, Pivnichne, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka and Mariinka in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported.
Ukrainian soldiers also shot down one Orlan-10-type drone. Ukrainian Armed Forces artillery units hit four Russian control points, an area of personnel and weapons concentration, and five other critical Russian troop sites.
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.