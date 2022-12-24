Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

General Staff: Ukraine's military repels Russian advances near 14 settlements in Donetsk, Luhansk regions

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 2, 2022 8:47 am
Over the past day, Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near Stelmakhivka, Chervonopopivka and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Hryhorivka, Vyimka, Bakhmut, Opytne, Klishchyivka, Kurdiumivka, Pivnichne, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka and Mariinka in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported

Ukrainian soldiers also shot down one Orlan-10-type drone. Ukrainian Armed Forces artillery units hit four Russian control points, an area of personnel and weapons concentration, and five other critical Russian troop sites. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
