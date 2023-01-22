General Staff: Ukraine repels Russian attacks near 10 settlements.

Over the past day, Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast and Terny, Serebrianske Lisnytstvo, Verkhnokamianske, Bilohorivka, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Pervomaiske, Marinka, and Pobieda in Donetsk Oblast the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Jan. 22.

According to the General Staff, Ukraine's forces launched 14 attacks on the temporary bases of Russian troops and three strikes on the positions of Russia's anti-aircraft missile systems.

The General Staff also reported that the Russian army launched one missile, 27 airstrikes, and 55 MLRS attacks against Ukraine.