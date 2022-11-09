Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
General Staff: Ukraine downs 9 UAVs over past day

November 9, 2022 8:28 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Over the last 24 hours, Ukraine's military hit 10 Russian concentrations of military equipment and personnel and shot down five Lancet drones and four Orlan UAVs, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said.

Ukrainian troops also repelled Russian attacks near Bilohorivka and Novoselivske in Luhansk Oblast, and Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Bilohorivka, Vesele, Klishchiivka, Maiorsk, Novomykhailivka, Opytne, Pavlivka, Pervomaiske, Soledar, and Yakovlivka in Donetsk Oblast, the General Staff said. 

