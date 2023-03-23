General Staff: Russian troops leave Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast

As of March 22, all Russian military units that were stationed in Kherson Oblast's Nova Kakhovka left the city, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 23.

According to the General Staff, before leaving the city, the Russians looted residents.

Nova Kakhovka stands on the east bank of the Dnipro River and is home to the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant that connects it with the Ukrainian-controlled west bank of the river.

Russian officials haven't officially commented on Ukraine's General Staff's report.