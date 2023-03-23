Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 23, 2023

General Staff: Russian troops leave Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 23, 2023 7:03 pm
As of March 22, all Russian military units that were stationed in Kherson Oblast's Nova Kakhovka left the city, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 23. 

According to the General Staff, before leaving the city, the Russians looted residents.

Nova Kakhovka stands on the east bank of the Dnipro River and is home to the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant that connects it with the Ukrainian-controlled west bank of the river.

Russian officials haven't officially commented on Ukraine's General Staff's report.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

