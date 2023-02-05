Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
General Staff: Russian missile strikes at Ukraine injure 9 civilians.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 5, 2023 7:13 pm
The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported in its regular evening update on Feb. 5 that Russian forces launched four missile strikes at Ukraine. 

Two missiles hit civilian infrastructure in northeastern Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, injuring five people. A five-story university building was destroyed, according to the Ukrainian military.

Another two missiles hit four high-rise buildings and a kindergarten in Druzhkivka in the eastern Donetsk Oblast, and four people were wounded in the attacks. 

Over the past 24 hours, Russia also carried out more than 40 MLRS attacks, including on civilian facilities in Kherson in southern Ukraine.

