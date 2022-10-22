Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
General Staff: Russian forces launch 40 missile strikes over past 24 hours.

October 23, 2022 12:18 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The General Staff reported on Oct. 22 that Russian troops had also attacked Ukraine with 16 Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones. Russian forces hit infrastructure facilities in nine Ukrainian regions, the report reads.

