General Staff: Russian forces launch 40 missile strikes over past 24 hours.
October 23, 2022 12:18 am
The General Staff reported on Oct. 22 that Russian troops had also attacked Ukraine with 16 Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones. Russian forces hit infrastructure facilities in nine Ukrainian regions, the report reads.
