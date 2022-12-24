Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

General Staff: Russia withdrawing some forces from Kakhovka, Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 17, 2022 7:55 am
Share

Russia is redeploying units and withdrawing some of its troops from Kakhovka and Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said

According to the General Staff, the troops withdrew to the Nyzhni Sirohozy settlement, located deeper east in the Russian-occupied part of Kherson Oblast. 

Kakhovka and Nova Kakhovka are located on the east bank of the Dnipro River, just under 100 kilometers east of Kherson. The Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant is located in Nova Kakhovka and was likely partly blown up by Russian forces amid Ukraine's counteroffensive to liberate Kherson. 

Russian servicemen have also reportedly been spreading information that Kakhovka will be abandoned by Russian troops by the end of the year and are offering local collaborators the option to move to Russian-occupied Crimea, the General Staff said.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK