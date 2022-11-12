Russia publishes video of explosions on Kakhovka dam

The video posted on Nov. 12 by the Russian Izvestiya news site shows a large explosion allegedly on the Kakhovka dam bridge in Kherson Oblast.

Also, the new satellite imagery published by the U.S. satellite imagery company Maxar on Nov. 11 shows significant damage to the Kakhovka dam near Kherson, with sections of the dam destroyed.

CNN reported that “at least seven bridges in total, four of them crossing the River Dnipro,” have been destroyed in the last 24 hours, following Russia's retreat from the west bank of the Dnipro River, including from Kherson on Nov. 11.

On Oct. 22, the Institute for the Study of War reported that Russia would likely try to blow up the dam at the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant to cover its withdrawal and "prevent Ukraine's forces from pursuing Russian forces deeper into Russian-occupied Kherson Oblast."

Any attempt by Russian forces to blow up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, flooding Ukrainian territory and dewatering the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant would mean that Russia is "declaring war on the whole world," said President Volodymyr Zelensky.