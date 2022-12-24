General Staff: Russia has lost 98,280 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
December 18, 2022 10:31 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Dec. 18 that Russia had also lost 2,987 tanks, 5,963 armored fighting vehicles, 4,579 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,948 artillery systems, 410 multiple launch rocket systems, 211 air defense systems, 281 airplanes, 264 helicopters, 1,649 drones, and 16 boats.
