General Staff: Russia has lost 97,270 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Dec. 16 that Russia had also lost 2,980 tanks, 5,952 armored fighting vehicles, 4,563 vehicles and fuel tanks,1,946 artillery systems, 410 multiple launch rocket systems, 211 air defense systems, 281 airplanes, 264 helicopters, 1,648 drones, and 16 boats.





These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of Dec. 16, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



