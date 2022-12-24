Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

General Staff: Russia has lost 97,270 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 16, 2022 11:27 am
Share

Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Dec. 16 that Russia had also lost 2,980 tanks, 5,952 armored fighting vehicles, 4,563 vehicles and fuel tanks,1,946 artillery systems, 410 multiple launch rocket systems, 211 air defense systems, 281 airplanes, 264 helicopters, 1,648 drones, and 16 boats.


These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of Dec. 16, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.


The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK