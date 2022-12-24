General Staff: Russia has lost 95,260 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
December 13, 2022 10:46 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Dec. 13 that Russia had also lost 2,966 tanks, 5,930 armored fighting vehicles, 1,931 artillery systems, 404 multiple launch rocket systems, 211 air defense systems, 264 helicopters, 281 airplanes, 1,617 drones, and 16 boats.
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.