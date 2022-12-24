General Staff: Russia has lost 93,080 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
December 8, 2022 10:56 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Dec. 8 that Russia had also lost 2,937 tanks, 5,911 armored fighting vehicles, 4,528 vehicles and fuel tanks,1,925 artillery systems, 395 multiple launch rocket systems, 211 air defense systems, 281 airplanes, 264 helicopters, 1,603 drones, and 16 boats.
