General Staff: Russia has lost 90,090 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
December 2, 2022 9:20 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Dec. 2 that Russia had also lost 2,916 tanks, 5,883 armored fighting vehicles, 4,464 vehicles and fuel tanks,1,905 artillery systems, 395 multiple launch rocket systems, 210 air defense systems, 280 airplanes, 262 helicopters, 1,564 drones, and 16 boats.
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.