General Staff: Russia has lost 86,710 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
November 26, 2022 9:35 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Nov. 26 that Russia had also lost 2,901 tanks, 5,848 armored fighting vehicles, 4,406 vehicles and fuel tanks,1,896 artillery systems, 395 multiple launch rocket systems, 209 air defense systems, 278 airplanes, 261 helicopters, 1,554 drones, and 16 boats.
