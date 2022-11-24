General Staff: Russia has lost 85,720 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
November 24, 2022 10:30 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Nov. 24 that Russia had also lost 2,898 tanks, 5,837 armored fighting vehicles, 4,400 vehicles and fuel tanks,1,889 artillery systems, 395 multiple launch rocket systems, 209 air defense systems, 278 airplanes, 261 helicopters, 1,547 drones, and 16 boats.
