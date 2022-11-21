Support us
Monday, November 21, 2022

General Staff: Russia has lost 84,600 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 21, 2022 9:40 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Nov. 21 that Russia had also lost 2,892 tanks, 5,822 armored fighting vehicles, 4,378 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,870 artillery systems, 393 multiple launch rocket systems, 209 air defense systems, 278 airplanes, 261 helicopters, 1,537 drones, and 16 boats.

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of Nov. 21, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
