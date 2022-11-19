General Staff: Russia has lost 83,880 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24.
November 19, 2022 9:24 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Nov. 19 that Russia had also lost 2,885 tanks, 5,815 armored fighting vehicles, 4,368 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,867 artillery systems, 393 multiple launch rocket systems, 209 air defense systems, 278 airplanes, 261 helicopters, 1,536 drones, 480 cruise missiles, and 16 boats.
One hell of a year
